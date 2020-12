AMHERST, Mass. (UMass) – If you find yourself in a car with someone outside your household during the COVID-19 pandemic, your instinct may be to roll down your window, whether you’re the driver or a back-seat passenger. But a University of Massachusetts Amherst physicist has shown in a new study that opening the car window closest to you isn’t always the best option to protect yourself from coronavirus or any airborne infection.

In a paper published today, Dec. 4, in the journal Science Advances, researchers have revealed certain surprising ways in which the airflow patterns within a car’s interior could either heighten or suppress the risk of airborne infection during everyday commutes.