Baystate Health: 14 patients with COVID-19, 2 in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are 14 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 within Baystate Health as of Tuesday.

Of those numbers reported, two patients are in the ICU.

The following COVID-19 testing results are broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 13 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 1 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed

“We will continue to closely monitor our curves as states ease restrictions and mass gatherings continue. Careful vigilance will also provide early clues to any potential recurrent surge of the regional pandemic.” KEITH J. O’CONNOR, SENIOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS SPECIALIST

The Department of Public Health reported Monday, there are 465 new cases of confirmed COVID-19 in Massachusetts bringing the total to 132,905.