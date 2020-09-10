Baystate Health: 14 patients with COVID-19, 3 in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are 14 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 within Baystate Health as of Thursday.

Of those numbers reported, three are in a critical care unit.

COVID-19 testing results broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 14 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed

State public health officials reported Thursday there are 363 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 121,759.