Baystate Health: 142 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 10 in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 142 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

Of those numbers reported, 10 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 109 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 7 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 15 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 11 confirmed

As of Tuesday, 2,567 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported bringing the state to a total of 454,102 cases. In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,200 medical/surgical beds with 1,006 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 155 beds and 101 of them are occupied.