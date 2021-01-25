Baystate Health: 143 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 13 in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 143 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Monday.

Of those numbers reported, 13 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 109 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 6 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 18 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 10 confirmed

As of Sunday, 3,750 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported bringing the state to a total of 475,925 cases. In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,200 medical/surgical beds with 999 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 90 of them are occupied.