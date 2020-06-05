Baystate Health: 14,812 individuals tested for COVID-19, nearly 13,000 tested negative

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has now tested 14,812 individuals for COVID-19 as of Friday.

Of those numbers reported, 12,962 have come back negative, 1,802 have tested positive and 44 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health there are 37 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 5 of whom are in critical care units and 22 hospitalized patients who are under investigation for the virus.

Baystate Health testing results broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center 36 confirmed, 13 under investigation

Baystate Franklin Medical Center 0 confirmed, 2 under investigation

Baystate Wing Hospital 0 confirmed, 6 under investigation

Baystate Noble Hospital 1 confirmed, 1 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported Thursday, there are now 102,063 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,201 deaths.