Baystate Health: 15 patients with COVID-19, 1 in ICU

Coronavirus Local Impact

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are 15 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 within Baystate Health as of Saturday.

Of those numbers reported, one patient is in the ICU.

The following COVID-19 testing results are broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 15 confirmed
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed

The Department of Public Health reported Friday, there are 454 new cases of confirmed COVID-19 in Massachusetts bringing the total to 127,317.

