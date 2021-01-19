Baystate Health: 150 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 13 in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 150 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

Of those numbers reported, 13 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 117 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 10 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 13 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 10 confirmed

As of Monday, 3,224 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported bringing the state to a total of 451,535 cases. In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,184 medical/surgical beds with 993 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 94 of them are occupied.