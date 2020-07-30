Baystate Health: 16 patients test positive for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Within Baystate Health, three patients are in critical care with COVID-19 as of Thursday.

According to recent results, Baystate has 16 patients with the coronavirus, three of whom are in the ICU. It was not specified how many of these patients are in correlation to the recent outbreak.

On Monday, President and CEO of Baystate Health Dr. Mark Keroack announced a recent outbreak of the virus within the facility. The outbreak occurred when an employee returned to work after taking a trip to a hot spot location. Hot spots are known to be locations with high COVID-19 reported cases.

“We will continue to closely monitor our curves as states ease restrictions and mass gatherings continue. Careful vigilance will also provide early clues to any potential recurrent surge of the regional pandemic.” Keith J. O’Connor, Senior Public Affairs Specialist

COVID-19 testing results broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 16 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed

