Baystate Health: 16 patients with COVID-19, 3 in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are 16 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 within Baystate Health as of Saturday.

Of those numbers reported, three patients are in the ICU.

The following COVID-19 testing results are broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 15 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 1 confirmed

The Department of Public Health reported Friday, there are 431 new cases of confirmed COVID-19 in Massachusetts bringing the total to 124,570.