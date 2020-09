Baystate Health: 16 patients with COVID-19, 3 in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are 16 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 within Baystate Health as of Tuesday.

Of those numbers reported, three are in a critical care unit.

COVID-19 testing results broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 14 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 2 confirmed

State public health officials reported Monday there are 235 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 123,139.