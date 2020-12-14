Baystate Health: 160 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 17 in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 160 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Monday.

Of those numbers reported, 17 are in the critical care unit.

COVID-19 positive cases broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 134confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 11 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 7 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 8 confirmed

During the Springfield COVID-19 update for the city, Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack spoke about when and how Baystate Health will be distributing the vaccine. Learn where you will fit into the COVID-19 vaccine distribution timeline.