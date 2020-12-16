Baystate Health: 166 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 21 in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 166 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

Of those numbers reported, 21 are in the critical care unit.

COVID-19 positive cases broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 136 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 12 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 8 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 10 confirmed

Baystate Health began vaccinating its employees at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to Baystate Health spokesperson Keith O’Connor, the first employee to get vaccinated for COVID-19 within Baystate Health was Heather Erdem, an RN in Emergency Services at Baystate Medical Center.