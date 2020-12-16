Baystate Health: 166 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 21 in ICU

Coronavirus Local Impact
Posted: / Updated:
baystate medical center_208808

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 166 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

Of those numbers reported, 21 are in the critical care unit.

COVID-19 positive cases broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 136 confirmed
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 12 confirmed
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 8 confirmed
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 10 confirmed

Baystate Health began vaccinating its employees at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to Baystate Health spokesperson Keith O’Connor, the first employee to get vaccinated for COVID-19 within Baystate Health was Heather Erdem, an RN in Emergency Services at Baystate Medical Center.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Severe Weather Alert

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today