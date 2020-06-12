1  of  2
Watch Live
Governor Baker to visit Beth Israel Deconess Medical Center to tour COVID-19 test kit assembly area 12PM- 1PM: 22News Noon Newscast

Baystate Health: 16,663 individuals tested for COVID-19, 48 pending results

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has now tested 16,663 individuals for COVID-19 as of Friday.

Of those numbers reported, 14,780 have tested negative, 1,835 are positive and 48 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health, there are 22 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, four of whom are in critical care units and 19 hospitalized patients are still under investigation for the virus.

COVID-19 testing results broken up by Baystate Health hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 21 confirmed, 7 under investigation
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 2 under investigation
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 1 confirmed, 6 under investigation
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed, 4 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported Thursday there are now 104,667 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,492 deaths.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today