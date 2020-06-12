Baystate Health: 16,663 individuals tested for COVID-19, 48 pending results

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has now tested 16,663 individuals for COVID-19 as of Friday.

Of those numbers reported, 14,780 have tested negative, 1,835 are positive and 48 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health, there are 22 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, four of whom are in critical care units and 19 hospitalized patients are still under investigation for the virus.

COVID-19 testing results broken up by Baystate Health hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 21 confirmed, 7 under investigation

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 2 under investigation

Baystate Wing Hospital – 1 confirmed, 6 under investigation

Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed, 4 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported Thursday there are now 104,667 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,492 deaths.