Baystate Health: 170 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 21 in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 170 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

Of those numbers reported, 21 are in the critical care unit.

COVID-19 positive cases broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 140 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 12confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 8 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 10 confirmed

In a news release sent to 22News from Keith J. O’Connor, Senior Public Affairs Specialist at Baystate Health, Baystate Medical Center has received their shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday morning of 1,950 doses which were immediately placed in ultra-cold storage.