Baystate Health: 1,787 test positive for COVID-19, over 14,000 tested in total

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has now tested a total of 14,414 individuals for COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

Of those numbers reported, 12,594 have come back negative, 1,787 have tested positive and 33 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health, there are 41 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, seven of whom are in critical care units, and 21 hospitalized patients who are under investigation for the virus.

The following results are broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 40 confirmed, 13 under investigation

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 3 under investigation

Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed, 4 under investigation

Baystate Noble Hospital – 1 confirmed, 1 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported Wednesday there are now, 101,592 positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts including 7,152 deaths.