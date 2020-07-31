Baystate Health: 18 patients test positive for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Within Baystate Health, two patients are in critical care with COVID-19 as of Friday.

According to recent results, Baystate has 18 patients with the coronavirus, two of whom are in the ICU. It was not specified how many of these patients are in correlation to the recent outbreak.

On Monday, President and CEO of Baystate Health Dr. Mark Keroack announced a recent outbreak of the virus within the facility. The outbreak occurred when an employee returned to work after taking a trip to a hot spot location. Hot spots are known to be locations with high COVID-19 reported cases.23 employees, 13 patients test positive for COVID-19 on non-COVID floor of Baystate Medical Center

“We will continue to closely monitor our curves as states ease restrictions and mass gatherings continue. Careful vigilance will also provide early clues to any potential recurrent surge of the regional pandemic.” KEITH J. O’CONNOR, SENIOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS SPECIALIST

COVID-19 testing results broken up by hospital: