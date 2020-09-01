Baystate Health: 19 patients with COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are 19 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 within Baystate Health as of Tuesday.

Of those numbers reported, no one is in a critical care unit.

COVID-19 testing results broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 18 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 1 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed

“We will continue to closely monitor our curves as states ease restrictions and mass gatherings continue. Careful vigilance will also provide early clues to any potential recurrent surge of the regional pandemic.” Keith J. O’Connor, Senior Public Affairs Specialist

State public health officials reported Monday there are 301 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 118,784.