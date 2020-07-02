Baystate Health: 1,962 positive COVID-19 cases in total

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has tested a total of 23,836 individuals for the coronavirus as of Thursday.

COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts

Of those numbers, 21,811 have come back negative, 1,962 are positive and 60 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health, there are 17 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, three of whom are in critical care units, and 9 hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus.

The following test results are broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 17 confirmed, 8 under investigation

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 0 under investigation

Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed, 1 under investigation

Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed, 0 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported that there are now 109,143 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,081 deaths as of Wednesday.