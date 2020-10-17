Baystate Health: 20 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 1 in ICU

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are currently 20 hospitalized patients with confirmed COVID-19 within Baystate Health as of Saturday.

Of those numbers reported, one patient is hospitalized in the critical care unit.

COVID-19 testing results broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 19 confirmed
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 1 confirmed

State public health officials reported 702 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 139,353. A total of 14,962 new tests were performed as of Friday with an overall of 5,012,963 molecular tests administered.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today