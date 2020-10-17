Baystate Health: 20 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 1 in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are currently 20 hospitalized patients with confirmed COVID-19 within Baystate Health as of Saturday.

Of those numbers reported, one patient is hospitalized in the critical care unit.

COVID-19 testing results broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 19 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 1 confirmed

State public health officials reported 702 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 139,353. A total of 14,962 new tests were performed as of Friday with an overall of 5,012,963 molecular tests administered.