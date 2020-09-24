Baystate Health: 20 patients with COVID-19, 1 in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are 20 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 within Baystate Health as of Wednesday.

Of those numbers reported, one patient is in the ICU.

The following COVID-19 testing results are broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 20 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed

The Department of Public Health reported Wednesday, there are 542 new cases of confirmed COVID-19 in Massachusetts bringing the total to 126,408.