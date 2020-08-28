Baystate Health: 20 patients with COVID-19, 1 in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are 20 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 withing Baystate Health as of Friday.
Of those numbers reported, one is in a critical care unit.
COVID-19 testing results broken up by hospital:
- Baystate Medical Center – 20 confirmed
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed
- Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed
- Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed
State public health officials reported Thursday there are 365 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 117,450.