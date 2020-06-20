Baystate Health: 20,000+ tested for COVID-19, 1,800+ test positive

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has tested a total of 20,214 individuals for COVID-19 as of Saturday.

According to recent Baystate Health testing results, of those numbers reported, 18,242 have come back negative, 1,888 are positive, and 59 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health, there are 17 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 3 of whom are in our critical care units, and 41 hospitalized patients who are under investigation for the virus.

The following results are broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 16 confirmed, 25 under investigation

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 2 under investigation

Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed, 9 under investigation

Baystate Noble Hospital – 1 confirmed, 5 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported Saturday, there are now 106,650 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,800 deaths.