Baystate Health: 20,704 tests performed for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has tested 20,704 individuals for COVID-19 as of Monday.

Of those numbers, 18,779 have tested negative, 1,896 are positive and 29 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health there are 19 hospitalized patients, three of whom are in critical care units and 24 hospitalized patients who are under investigation for COVID-19.

The followiung results are broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 19 COVID-19 confirmed, 6 under investigation

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 10 under investigation

Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed, 5 under investigation

Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed, 3 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported Sunday there are now 107,061 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,858 deaths.