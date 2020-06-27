Baystate Health: 22,300+ tested for COVID-19, 20,200+ reported negative

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has tested a total of 22,311 individuals for COVID-19 as of Saturday.

Of those numbers, 20,213 have come back negative, 1,928 are positive and 170 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health, there are 17 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 4 of whom are in critical care units and 24 hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus.

The following test results are broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 17 confirmed, 20 under investigation

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 3 under investigation

Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed, 1 under investigation

Baystate Noble Hospital- 0 confirmed, 0 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported Friday, there are now 108,070 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,013 deaths.