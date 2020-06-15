Baystate Health: 25 patients hospitalized with COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – According to recent data released by Baystate Health, a total of 17,448 individuals have been tested for the coronavirus as of Monday.

Of those numbers reported 15,551 have tested negative, 1,849 are positive and 48 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health, there are 25 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, five of whom are in critical care units, and 19 hospitalized patients who are under investigation for the virus.

COVID-19 testing results broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 24 confirmed, 5 under investigation

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 5 under investigation

Baystate Wing Hospital – 1 confirmed, 3 under investigation

Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed, 3 under investigation

Baystate Health will continue to closely monitor the curve as states ease restrictions and mass gatherings continue.

The Department of Public Health reported that there are now 105,603 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,624 deaths as of Sunday.