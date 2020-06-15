1  of  3
Breaking News
Passenger dead after motorcycle crash in Montgomery Supreme Court Justices rule LGBT workers protected from job discrimination American sentenced to 16 years in Russia on spying charges
1  of  4
Watch Live
12PM: Governor Charlie Baker provides an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak 10:15AM: Springfield Mayor Sarno and city officials provide COVID-19 update 11AM – 12PM: Mass Appeal lifestyle program with hosts Alanna Flood and Patrick Berry 11:30AM: The latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country

Baystate Health: 25 patients hospitalized with COVID-19

Coronavirus Local Impact
Posted: / Updated:
baystate wcac meeting_254776

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – According to recent data released by Baystate Health, a total of 17,448 individuals have been tested for the coronavirus as of Monday.

Of those numbers reported 15,551 have tested negative, 1,849 are positive and 48 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health, there are 25 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, five of whom are in critical care units, and 19 hospitalized patients who are under investigation for the virus.

COVID-19 testing results broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 24 confirmed, 5 under investigation
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 5 under investigation
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 1 confirmed, 3 under investigation
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed, 3 under investigation

Baystate Health will continue to closely monitor the curve as states ease restrictions and mass gatherings continue.

The Department of Public Health reported that there are now 105,603 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,624 deaths as of Sunday.

LIST: COVID-19 cases in Hampden County

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today