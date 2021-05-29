Baystate Health: 26 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 5 in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 26 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Saturday.
Of those numbers reported, 5 are in the critical care unit.
Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:
- Baystate Medical Center – 24 confirmed
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 1 confirmed
- Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed
- Baystate Noble Hospital – 1 confirmed
Baystate Vaccine Numbers:
Baystate Health has administered 45,528 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 40,024 of the second dose to both Baystate employees and the public.