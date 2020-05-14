Baystate Health: 26 more individuals test positive for COVID-19 Thursday, 9,685 tested in total

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has now tested a total of 9,685 individuals for COVID-19.

Of those numbers reported Thursday, 8,076 have come back negative, 1,474 are positive and 135 are still pending. In comparison to Wednesday’s numbers, 286 more people have been tested for the virus and 205 more have come back negative. Wednesday’s positive cases were a total of 1,448 and Thursday’s total is now 1,474 which means there are 26 new positive cases Thursday.

Within Baystate Health there are 93 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 14 of whom are in critical care units as well as 23 hospitalized patients who are under investigation for the virus.

The following test results are broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 89 confirmed, 9 under investigation

Baystate Franklin Medical Center 0 confirmed, 3 under investigation

Baystate Wing Hospital 2 confirmed, 8 under investigation

Baystate Noble Hospital 2 confirmed, 3 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported Wednesday, there are now 80,497 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 5,315 deaths.