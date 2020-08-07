Baystate Health: 29 hospitalized patients with COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are 29 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 within Baystate Health as of Friday.

Of those numbers reported by Baystate Health two of those patients are in critical care units.

COVID-19 testing results broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 28 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 1 confirmed

On Thursday State public health officials reported 162 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 111,533.