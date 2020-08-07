Baystate Health: 29 hospitalized patients with COVID-19

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are 29 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 within Baystate Health as of Friday.

Of those numbers reported by Baystate Health two of those patients are in critical care units.

COVID-19 testing results broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 28 confirmed
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 1 confirmed

On Thursday State public health officials reported 162 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 111,533.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today