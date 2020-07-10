Baystate Health: 3 COVID-19 positive patients in ICU, 13 others hospitalized with virus

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has 16 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Friday.

According to Baystate Health, three of those patients are in critical care units and 8 hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus.

COVID-19 testing results broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 15 confirmed, 3 under investigation

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 2 under investigation

Baystate Wing Hospital – 1 confirmed, 1 under investigation

Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed, 2 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported Thursday there are now 105,138 confirmed cases and 5,759 probable cases, a total of 110,897 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,268 deaths on Thursday.