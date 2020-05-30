Baystate Health: 300+ more individuals tested for COVID-19 since Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has tested a total of 13,461 individuals for COVID-19 as of Saturday.

Of those numbers reported, 11,560 have come back negative, 1,740 are positive, and 161 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health, there are 51 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 12 of whom are in critical care units, and 33 hospitalized patients who are under investigation for the virus.

COVID-19 Testing results broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 51 confirmed, 26 under investigation

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 1 under investigation

Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed, 6 under investigation

Baystate Noble Hospital – confirmed, 0 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported Friday, there are now 95,512 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 6,718 deaths.