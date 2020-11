BOSTON (SHNS) - Three months after Gov. Charlie Baker signed a more than $1.1 billion COVID relief spending bill, the administration has made the final $213 million available for dozens of non-profits, municipal departments, and hospitals to claim with just two months left until much of the federal money used to cover the spending expires.

The delay in the release of the funding has become a point of tension and frustration between Democratic leadership in the Legislature and the Baker administration as the two sides try to work together to build a long-term spending plan for the state that will carry the government through to next July.