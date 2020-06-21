Baystate Health: 4 new positive COVID-19 cases reported since Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As of Sunday, Baystate Health has tested a total of 20,482 individuals for the coronavirus.

Of those numbers, 18,560 have come back negative, 1,892 are positive and 31 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health, there are 19 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 3 of whom are in critical care units, and 13 hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus.

The following test results are broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 19 confirmed, 10 under investigation

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 0 under investigation

Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed, 1 under investigation

Baystate Noble Hospital- 1 confirmed, 2 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported Saturday, there are now 106,936 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,828 deaths.