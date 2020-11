BOSTON (SHNS) - Two former officials at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home pleaded not guilty Thursday to criminal charges linking them to a deadly COVID-19 outbreak at the facility, with one attorney indicating the former superintendent is eager to clear his name.

In a case that Attorney General Maura Healey has described as the first of its kind nationwide amid the pandemic, the home's former Superintendent Bennett Walsh and former Medical Director David Clinton face allegations that their neglectful actions contributed to the deaths of several elderly veterans this spring.