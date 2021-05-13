Baystate Health: 43 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 11 in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 43 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Thursday.

Of those numbers reported, 11 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 38 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 1 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 1 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 2 confirmed

Baystate Vaccine Numbers:

Baystate Health has administered 42,648 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 37,126 of the second dose to both Baystate employees and the public.

Visitor Policy Updated:

Baystate Health has updated its visitor policy across the board.

All Baystate Hospitals are now in the yellow tier which will allow the following:

Visitor at a time for patients who are not in the ICU

Visitors at a time for patients in the ICU

Two parents or guardians at a time for pediatric patients.

Visiting hours have also been extended from noon to 8 p.m.