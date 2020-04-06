Baystate Health: 471 people test positive for COVID-19, 2,131 tested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has now tested 2,131 individuals for COVID-19.

According to the numbers released by the health system Monday morning, 471 people have tested positive for COVID-19, 1,628 have come back negative and 32 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health, 161 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, 35 of whom are in critical care units and 41 hospitalized patients are under investigation for COVID-19.

The numbers released by Baystate Health are cumulative for the entire health system and has not been broken up by individual hospitals.