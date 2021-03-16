Baystate Health: 48 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 10 in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 48 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

Of those numbers reported, 10 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 39 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 4 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 4 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 1 confirmed

Baystate Vaccine numbers:

Baystate Health has administered 27,310 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 20,720 of the second dose to both Baystate employees and the public.