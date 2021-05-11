Baystate Health: 49 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 14 in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 49 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
Of those numbers reported, 14 are in the critical care unit.
Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:
- Baystate Medical Center – 46 confirmed
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 1 confirmed
- Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed
- Baystate Noble Hospital – 2 confirmed
Baystate Vaccine Numbers:
Baystate Health has administered 42,549 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 36,201 of the second dose to both Baystate employees and the public.