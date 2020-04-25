Baystate Health: 5,000 tested for COVID-19; nearly 4,000 test negative

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Baystate Health has now tested over 5,000 people for the coronavirus.

According to a recent report, a total of 5,048 people have been tested and of those tested, 3,975 came back negative. 994 people have tested positive and 80 are still pending results. As of Saturday, results have decreased from 24 percent to 19.7 percent.

The report states the turnaround time for many of the tests is slighter longer especially for tests performed on outpatients. Because of this, there will be an increase in pending results. In addition, the expanded testing of all admitted patients with any type of symptoms explains the reduced percentage of positive tests. Expect a drift downward as Baystate expands its testing to multiple locations.

Baystate Health is currently caring for 126 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 13 of whom are in critical care units. 26 hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus. Again, the number has increased due to expanded testing.

Baystate Health has released COVID-19 results for the following hospitals: