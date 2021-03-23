Baystate Health: 51 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 7 in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 52 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

Of those numbers reported, 7 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 35 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 5 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 7 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 4 confirmed

Baystate Vaccine numbers:

Baystate Health has administered 30,352 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 21,514 of the second dose to both Baystate employees and the public.