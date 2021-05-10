Baystate Health: 52 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 14 in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 52 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Monday.
Of those numbers reported, 14 are in the critical care unit.
Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:
- Baystate Medical Center – 47 confirmed
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 1 confirmed
- Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed
- Baystate Noble Hospital – 4 confirmed
Baystate Vaccine Numbers:
Baystate Health has administered 42,495 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 35,986 of the second dose to both Baystate employees and the public.
Visitor Policy Updated:
Baystate Health has updated its visitor policy across the board.
All Baystate Hospitals are now in the yellow tier which will allow the following:
- Visitor at a time for patients who are not in the ICU
- Visitors at a time for patients in the ICU
- Two parents or guardians at a time for pediatric patients.
Visiting hours have also been extended from noon to 8 p.m.