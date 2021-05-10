Baystate Health: 52 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 14 in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 52 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Monday.

Of those numbers reported, 14 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 47 confirmed
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 1 confirmed
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 4 confirmed

Baystate Vaccine Numbers:

Baystate Health has administered 42,495 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 35,986 of the second dose to both Baystate employees and the public.

Visitor Policy Updated:

Baystate Health has updated its visitor policy across the board.

All Baystate Hospitals are now in the yellow tier which will allow the following:

  • Visitor at a time for patients who are not in the ICU
  • Visitors at a time for patients in the ICU
  • Two parents or guardians at a time for pediatric patients.

Visiting hours have also been extended from noon to 8 p.m.

