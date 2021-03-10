Baystate Health: 59 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 10 in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 59 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

Of those numbers reported, 10 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 47 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 5 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 4 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 3 confirmed

Baystate Vaccine numbers:

Baystate Health has administered 24,754 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 20,267 of the second dose to both Baystate employees and the public.