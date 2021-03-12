Baystate Health: 60 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 11 in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 60 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Friday.

Of those numbers reported, 11 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 46 confirmed
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 7 confirmed
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 5 confirmed
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 2 confirmed

Baystate Vaccine numbers:

Baystate Health has administered 25,137 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 20,537 of the second dose to both Baystate employees and the public.

