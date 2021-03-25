Baystate Health: 63 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 5 in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 63 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Thursday.

Of those numbers reported, 5 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 42 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 3 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 11 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 7 confirmed

“Baystate wing ED is taking on COVID-19 and we are so thankful to ems also.” Photo from Diana

Baystate Vaccine numbers:

Baystate Health has administered 30,352 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 21,514 of the second dose to both Baystate employees and the public.