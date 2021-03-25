Baystate Health: 63 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 5 in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 63 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Thursday.
Of those numbers reported, 5 are in the critical care unit.
Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:
- Baystate Medical Center – 42 confirmed
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 3 confirmed
- Baystate Wing Hospital – 11 confirmed
- Baystate Noble Hospital – 7 confirmed
Baystate Vaccine numbers:
Baystate Health has administered 30,352 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 21,514 of the second dose to both Baystate employees and the public.