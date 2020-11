BOSTON (SHNS) - Promising vaccine trial results have offered a glimmer of hope that the end of the COVID-19 pandemic could be approaching, but testing capacity is still "far short" of what's required to avoid "further significant economic damage" until a vaccine is rolled out, the Massachusetts High Technology Council said Monday morning.

The council presented its latest update to the framework developed by some of the state's top health and life sciences business leaders and first unveiled in April to propose ways for the state to fully recover from the coronavirus outbreak and begin to open its businesses. The latest update, which was presented by Executive Committee member Steve Pagliuca, focused on the ways a federal, state and local expansion of testing capacity and usage can keep the coronavirus largely in check until a vaccine is widely available.