Baystate Health: 76 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 12 in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 76 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Thursday.
Of those numbers reported, 12 are in the critical care unit.
Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:
- Baystate Medical Center – 61 confirmed
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 4 confirmed
- Baystate Wing Hospital – 5 confirmed
- Baystate Noble Hospital – 6 confirmed
Baystate Vaccine numbers:
Baystate Health has administered 33,145 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 24,746 of the second dose to both Baystate employees and the public.