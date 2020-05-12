Watch Live
Baystate Health: 7,600+ test negative for COVID-19

Coronavirus Local Impact

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has tested a total of 9,115 individuals for COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

LATEST: 1,782 positive COVID-19 cases in Springfield; 64 deaths

Of those numbers, 7,615 have come back negative, 1,431 are positive and 69 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health, there are 95 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 19 of whom are in critical care units and 23 hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus.

The following test results are broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 91 confirmed, 12 under investigation
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 7 under investigation
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 2 confirmed, 3 under investigation
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 2 confirmed, 1 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported Monday there are now 78,462 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 5,108 deaths.

