Baystate Health: 7,600+ test negative for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has tested a total of 9,115 individuals for COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

Of those numbers, 7,615 have come back negative, 1,431 are positive and 69 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health, there are 95 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 19 of whom are in critical care units and 23 hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus.

The following test results are broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 91 confirmed, 12 under investigation

– 91 confirmed, 12 under investigation Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 7 under investigation

– 0 confirmed, 7 under investigation Baystate Wing Hospital – 2 confirmed, 3 under investigation

– 2 confirmed, 3 under investigation Baystate Noble Hospital – 2 confirmed, 1 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported Monday there are now 78,462 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 5,108 deaths.