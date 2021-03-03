Baystate Health: 77 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 8 in ICU

Coronavirus Local Impact

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Within Baystate Health, there are 77 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

Of those numbers reported, 8 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 65 confirmed
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 3 confirmed
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 5 confirmed
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 4 confirmed

Baystate Vaccine numbers:

Baystate Health has administered 9,340 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 9,206 of the second dose.

