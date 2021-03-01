Baystate Health: 78 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 7 in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 78 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Monday.
Of those numbers reported, 7 are in the critical care unit.
Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:
- Baystate Medical Center – 74 confirmed
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed
- Baystate Wing Hospital – 1 confirmed
- Baystate Noble Hospital – 3 confirmed
Baystate Vaccine numbers:
Baystate Health has administered 9,340 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 8,965 of the second dose.