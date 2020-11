BOSTON (SHNS) - It has been months since the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center or MassMutual Center in Springfield have hosted the kinds of large-scale events they are designed for and make their money from, but officials at the Convention Center Authority are hoping to unveil proposed COVID-19 safety guidelines in January and will ask the Baker administration allow them to resume some events.

Shortly after it closed in March, part of the BCEC was transformed into Boston Hope, a 1,000-bed field hospital that served as flex capacity for Boston hospitals and treated homeless residents who became ill in April and May. But as hospitalizations rise amid this second surge of the coronavirus and the state re-establishes its field hospital in Worcester, Convention Center Authority Executive Director David Gibbons said there are no plans for the BCEC field hospital to be revived.